Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $5.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.12% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Taboola.com Ltd provides platform, powered by artificial intelligence, is used by digital properties, including websites, devices and mobile apps, to drive monetization and user engagement. Taboola.com Ltd, formerly known as ION Acquisition Corp. 1 Ltd., is based in NEW YORK. “

Get Taboola.com alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Taboola.com in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Taboola.com from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Taboola.com from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Taboola.com from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Taboola.com from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

Taboola.com stock opened at $4.42 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Taboola.com has a fifty-two week low of $4.31 and a fifty-two week high of $11.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.37.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TBLA. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Taboola.com during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Taboola.com in the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Taboola.com during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Taboola.com during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taboola.com during the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.68% of the company’s stock.

About Taboola.com (Get Rating)

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Taboola.com (TBLA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Taboola.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taboola.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.