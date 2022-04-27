Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) versus Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) Critical Review

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) and Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers 10.72% 16.06% 5.92% Tabula Rasa HealthCare -23.86% -61.87% -8.71%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and Tabula Rasa HealthCare, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers 1 5 2 0 2.13 Tabula Rasa HealthCare 0 5 2 0 2.29

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers presently has a consensus price target of $60.17, indicating a potential upside of 9.95%. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a consensus price target of $15.71, indicating a potential upside of 252.34%. Given Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Tabula Rasa HealthCare is more favorable than Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

79.9% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.3% of Tabula Rasa HealthCare shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.2% of Tabula Rasa HealthCare shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers $1.42 billion 4.27 $151.87 million $1.36 40.24 Tabula Rasa HealthCare $331.26 million 0.35 -$79.06 million ($3.40) -1.31

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has higher revenue and earnings than Tabula Rasa HealthCare. Tabula Rasa HealthCare is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers beats Tabula Rasa HealthCare on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery. The company also offers live auction events with online bidding. It sells used equipment to its customers through live unreserved auctions at 40 auction sites worldwide. The company serves construction, transportation, agriculture, energy, oil and gas, mining, and forestry sectors. It operates in the United States, Canada, Australia, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. It offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patient medication-related information; and MedWise medication therapy management software, a cloud-based platform designed to aid in the identification and resolution of medication and health-related problems. The company also provides TruChart that offers electronic health records (EHR), care coordination, and financial management in one program allowing Programs of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) to track measurable outcomes in defined timeframes for the populations they serve; and PACElogic, which delivers sharable workflows comprising EHR, customer relationship management, claims adjudication, electronic data interchange, care management, coordination and planning, integration with community-based providers, and various federal and state that requires reporting. In addition, it offers DoseMeRx, a decision support software that leverages clinically validated pharmacokinetic drug models, patient characteristics, drug concentrations, and genotypes to guide dose optimization; and PrescribeWellness, a PrescribeWellness, a patient engagement center platform. Further, the company provides clinical pharmacist collaboration, prescription fulfillment and adherence packaging, and pharmacy benefit management services, as well as health plan management services, including risk adjustment and third party administrator services. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 150 healthcare organizations; and 350 health plans and approximately 18,000 retail pharmacies. The company provides cloud-based software applications to assist prescribers and pharmacists. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Moorestown, New Jersey.

