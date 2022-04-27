Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, an increase of 1,500.0% from the March 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 80.0 days.

Taisei stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.64. Taisei has a fifty-two week low of $6.62 and a fifty-two week high of $9.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.76.

Taisei (OTCMKTS:TISCY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter.

Taisei Corporation engages in the civil engineering, construction contracts, and real estate development businesses in Japan and internationally. The company constructs offices, commercial facilities, factories, schools, hospitals, tunnels, bridges, dams, railways, expressways, etc.; and engineers production facilities and warehouses in the fields of pharmaceuticals, food products, and logistics.

