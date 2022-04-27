Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

TAIT opened at $3.52 on Wednesday. Taitron Components has a 52-week low of $3.26 and a 52-week high of $6.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.68 million, a PE ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.71.

Get Taitron Components alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Taitron Components in the third quarter worth $63,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Taitron Components in the second quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Taitron Components by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 415,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the period. 15.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. The company distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Taitron Components Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taitron Components and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.