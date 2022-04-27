Talos Energy (TALO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Talos Energy to post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE TALO opened at $17.86 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 2.59. Talos Energy has a 1-year low of $8.57 and a 1-year high of $20.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Get Talos Energy alerts:

In related news, Director Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 8,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total transaction of $161,111.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,499,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,724,354.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 4,565,219 shares of company stock worth $80,883,656 in the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TALO. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Talos Energy by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 84,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 16,138 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 69,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 13,329 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Talos Energy by 113.1% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 61,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 32,500 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 178.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 25,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Talos Energy by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. 94.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Talos Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet raised Talos Energy from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Talos Energy from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Stephens started coverage on Talos Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Talos Energy from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.28.

About Talos Energy (Get Rating)

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved reserves of 161.59 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 107,764 thousand barrels of crude oil, 236,353 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 14,435 thousand barrels of crude oil.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Talos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.