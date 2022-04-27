Talos Energy (TALO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Talos Energy to post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
NYSE TALO opened at $17.86 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 2.59. Talos Energy has a 1-year low of $8.57 and a 1-year high of $20.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.
In related news, Director Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 8,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total transaction of $161,111.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,499,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,724,354.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 4,565,219 shares of company stock worth $80,883,656 in the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Talos Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet raised Talos Energy from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Talos Energy from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Stephens started coverage on Talos Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Talos Energy from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.28.
About Talos Energy
Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved reserves of 161.59 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 107,764 thousand barrels of crude oil, 236,353 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 14,435 thousand barrels of crude oil.
