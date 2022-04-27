Tandem Diabetes Care (TNDM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Tandem Diabetes Care to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Tandem Diabetes Care has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). Tandem Diabetes Care had a return on equity of 4.58% and a net margin of 2.21%. The company had revenue of $210.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Tandem Diabetes Care’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Tandem Diabetes Care to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $100.61 on Wednesday. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 52-week low of $76.19 and a 52-week high of $155.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 437.43 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $112.06 and a 200-day moving average of $124.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 5.63 and a current ratio of 6.15.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TNDM shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tandem Diabetes Care has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.18.

In related news, COO David B. Berger sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.37, for a total value of $541,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rebecca B. Robertson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.97, for a total transaction of $176,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,905 shares of company stock valued at $992,325. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 314.8% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 589 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 4th quarter worth about $253,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,682 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,789 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,634,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

