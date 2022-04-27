Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 244,000 shares, an increase of 883.9% from the March 31st total of 24,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,510,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tantech in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
Tantech stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.40. 15,598 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,911,791. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.65. Tantech has a 52-week low of $0.37 and a 52-week high of $15.70.
Tantech Company Profile (Get Rating)
Tantech Holdings Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures bamboo-based charcoal products for industrial energy, household cooking, heating, purification, agricultural, and cleaning applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Consumer Products, Trading, and Electric Vehicle.
