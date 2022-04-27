Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

NASDAQ TANH opened at $0.41 on Wednesday. Tantech has a 52 week low of $0.37 and a 52 week high of $15.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.65.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TANH. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Tantech by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 112,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tantech in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Tantech by 7,177.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 181,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 179,437 shares during the period. 10.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tantech Holdings Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures bamboo-based charcoal products for industrial energy, household cooking, heating, purification, agricultural, and cleaning applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Consumer Products, Trading, and Electric Vehicle.

