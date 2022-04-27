Tanzanian Gold (NYSE:TRX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tanzanian Gold (NYSE:TRX – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

NYSE TRX opened at $0.30 on Wednesday. Tanzanian Gold has a 52 week low of $0.29 and a 52 week high of $0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.34. The stock has a market cap of $82.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 0.76.

Tanzanian Gold (NYSE:TRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.33 million for the quarter.

Tanzanian Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, financing, exploration and development of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project located in north-central Tanzania. The company was formerly known as Tanzanian Royalty Exploration Corporation and changed its name to Tanzanian Gold Corporation in April 2019.

