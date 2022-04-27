Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.
TEDU stock opened at $2.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.03. Tarena International has a one year low of $1.46 and a one year high of $19.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.86.
Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $102.83 million during the quarter.
Tarena International Company Profile (Get Rating)
Tarena International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides professional education services through full-time and part-time classes under the Tarena brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Adult Training and Kid Training. The company offers education courses in 7 information technology (IT) subjects, such as Java, software testing, Linux and network engineering, Big Data, Web front-end development, Python, and network engineer courses; and 3 non-IT subjects, including digital art, online sales and marketing, computer-based design courses through live distance instruction, and visual effects-VFX, as well as classroom-based tutoring and online learning modules.
