Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS.

NYSE:TMHC traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.57. The company had a trading volume of 26,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,089,050. Taylor Morrison Home has a 1 year low of $22.64 and a 1 year high of $35.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.58.

In other news, Director Denise Warren sold 3,671 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $108,294.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,149 shares of company stock worth $152,974. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,563,148 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $614,006,000 after purchasing an additional 212,944 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 756,605 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,451,000 after purchasing an additional 6,764 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 40.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 559,522 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,783,000 after purchasing an additional 162,192 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 337,032 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,783,000 after purchasing an additional 62,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 211,943 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,410,000 after purchasing an additional 11,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TMHC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Taylor Morrison Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered Taylor Morrison Home from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.29.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

