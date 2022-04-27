TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for TC Energy in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 25th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny expects that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $0.87 for the quarter.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. TC Energy had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 15.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised TC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Scotiabank upped their target price on TC Energy from C$72.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of TC Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered TC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.42.

TRP stock opened at $55.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $54.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.71. TC Energy has a fifty-two week low of $44.77 and a fifty-two week high of $59.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.57.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in TC Energy by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 39,679,860 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,845,421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435,667 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 33,967,849 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,579,861,000 after buying an additional 11,784,737 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,803,122 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,572,565,000 after buying an additional 4,155,520 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 8.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,804,039 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,097,267,000 after buying an additional 1,747,817 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,536,596 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $769,111,000 after buying an additional 241,965 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.61% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.708 per share. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 192.00%.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

