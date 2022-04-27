TD Securities Lowers First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Price Target to C$50.00

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$52.00 to C$50.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on FQVLF. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of First Quantum Minerals from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Quantum Minerals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.79.

FQVLF traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.41. The company had a trading volume of 26,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,508. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market cap of $18.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 2.00. First Quantum Minerals has a 12-month low of $16.19 and a 12-month high of $37.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.42.

First Quantum Minerals ( OTCMKTS:FQVLF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. First Quantum Minerals had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Quantum Minerals will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

