TDK Co. (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

TDK Co. (OTCMKTS:TTDKY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a growth of 9,700.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 97,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:TTDKY remained flat at $$30.46 during trading hours on Wednesday. 25,894 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,838. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.26. TDK has a 1-year low of $30.11 and a 1-year high of $47.50.
TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. TDK had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 11.07%. As a group, equities analysts predict that TDK will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.
TDK Company Profile (Get Rating)
TDK Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells electronic components in Japan, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through Passive Components, Sensor Application Products, Magnetic Application Products, Energy Application Products, and Other segments.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TDK (TTDKY)
- The Kraft Heinz Turnaround Story Gains Momentum
- Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) Saves The Day, For Now
- Las Vegas Sands Stock Could be a Winning Bet Down Here
- Newmont Corporation is the Same as It’s Always Been Which is Why It’s a Buy
- Simpson Manufacturing Co. Hits The Nail On The Head, Again
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for TDK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TDK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.