TDK Co. (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

TDK Co. (OTCMKTS:TTDKY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a growth of 9,700.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 97,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:TTDKY remained flat at $$30.46 during trading hours on Wednesday. 25,894 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,838. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.26. TDK has a 1-year low of $30.11 and a 1-year high of $47.50.

TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. TDK had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 11.07%. As a group, equities analysts predict that TDK will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TDK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

TDK Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells electronic components in Japan, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through Passive Components, Sensor Application Products, Magnetic Application Products, Energy Application Products, and Other segments.

