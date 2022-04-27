TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of ~$1.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.82. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$3.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.97 billion.

TEL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on TE Connectivity from $167.00 to $151.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on TE Connectivity from $144.00 to $130.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $167.20.

Shares of TEL opened at $123.00 on Wednesday. TE Connectivity has a 52-week low of $120.26 and a 52-week high of $166.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $130.98 and its 200-day moving average is $146.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $40.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.32.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is 27.14%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth about $169,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth about $258,000. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth about $271,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth about $276,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 218.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,781 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the period. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

