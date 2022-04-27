TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The electronics maker reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. TE Connectivity updated its Q3 guidance to ~$1.75 EPS.

TEL stock traded up $6.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $126.56. 87,027 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,842,628. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.16. TE Connectivity has a 12-month low of $120.26 and a 12-month high of $166.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.14%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,000. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 218.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,781 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period. 89.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TEL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $144.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $167.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.20.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

