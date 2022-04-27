Tecsys Inc. to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:TCS)

Tecsys Inc. (TSE:TCS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tecsys in a report issued on Monday, April 25th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Shao forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter.
Tecsys (TSE:TCS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$35.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$35.40 million.
Shares of TSE:TCS opened at C$25.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$377.18 million and a PE ratio of 96.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.57, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$31.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$43.22. Tecsys has a 1 year low of C$25.59 and a 1 year high of C$61.06.
Tecsys Company Profile (Get Rating)
Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of supply chain management software in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use, and retail order management, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.
