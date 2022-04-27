Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Teekay LNG Partners has a 1-year low of $12.10 and a 1-year high of $17.24.
About Teekay LNG Partners (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Teekay LNG Partners (TGP)
- The Sherwin-Williams Company Bottoms Above Institutional Support
- Simpson Manufacturing Co. Hits The Nail On The Head, Again
- What To Make Of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI)
- Whirlpool Is A Steal At These Prices
- Kimberly-Clark Pops On Successful Price Pass-Through
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Teekay LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.