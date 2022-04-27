Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.00.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TNK. Zacks Investment Research lowered Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Teekay Tankers in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Teekay Tankers in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Teekay Tankers alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TNK. Wilen Investment Management CORP. acquired a new stake in Teekay Tankers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Teekay Tankers by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,282 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Teekay Tankers by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,997 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Teekay Tankers by 457.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,331 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 5,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Teekay Tankers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.74% of the company’s stock.

TNK stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.07. The company had a trading volume of 2,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,269. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $542.17 million, a PE ratio of -2.28 and a beta of -0.13. Teekay Tankers has a one year low of $9.89 and a one year high of $17.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.23.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The shipping company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.10. Teekay Tankers had a negative net margin of 44.69% and a negative return on equity of 14.97%. The business had revenue of $160.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.21) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Teekay Tankers will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Teekay Tankers (Get Rating)

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore Ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Teekay Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.