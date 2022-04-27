Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Teekay Tankers Ltd. is a Marshall Islands corporation recently formed by Teekay Corporation to provide international marine transportation of crude oil. Teekay Tankers Ltd. owns a fleet of nine double-hull Aframax-class oil tankers, which an affiliate of Teekay Corporation manages under a mix of spot-market trading and short- or medium-term fixed-rate time-charter contracts. In addition, Teekay Corporation will offer to Teekay Tankers Ltd. within eighteen months of the initial public offering the opportunity to purchase up to four Suezmax-class oil tankers. Teekay Tankers Ltd. intends to distribute on a quarterly basis all of its cash available for distribution, subject to any reserves established by its board of directors. “

TNK has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Teekay Tankers in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Teekay Tankers in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

TNK stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.35. 2,430 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365,269. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.23. Teekay Tankers has a twelve month low of $9.89 and a twelve month high of $17.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $551.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28 and a beta of -0.13.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The shipping company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.10. Teekay Tankers had a negative return on equity of 14.97% and a negative net margin of 44.69%. The business had revenue of $160.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.21) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Teekay Tankers will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TNK. Wilen Investment Management CORP. purchased a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Teekay Tankers by 48.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,282 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Teekay Tankers by 32.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,997 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Teekay Tankers by 457.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,331 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 5,196 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Teekay Tankers during the third quarter valued at $209,000. 28.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore Ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

