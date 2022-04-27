Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $17.75-18.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $17.95. Teledyne Technologies also updated its Q2 guidance to $4.32-4.40 EPS.

TDY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $560.00 to $520.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $507.80.

TDY opened at $462.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $452.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $438.27. The company has a market capitalization of $21.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.68, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.10. Teledyne Technologies has a 52 week low of $391.28 and a 52 week high of $493.97.

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.32. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies will post 18.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Charles Crocker sold 4,000 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.00, for a total value of $1,712,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 4,935 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.01, for a total transaction of $2,127,034.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TDY. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in Teledyne Technologies by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 604 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $306,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 949 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,127 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.39% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

