Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Teledyne Technologies updated its Q2 guidance to $4.32-4.40 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $17.75-18.00 EPS.

NYSE:TDY traded down $2.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $460.24. 8,260 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 252,417. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $452.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $438.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Teledyne Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $391.28 and a fifty-two week high of $493.97. The firm has a market cap of $21.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.68, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.10.

In other news, Director Charles Crocker sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.00, for a total value of $1,712,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 4,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.01, for a total transaction of $2,127,034.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $229,000. Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in Teledyne Technologies by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 604 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $306,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Teledyne Technologies by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 949 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Teledyne Technologies by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,127 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 88.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TDY. StockNews.com began coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $560.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $507.80.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

