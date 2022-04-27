Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.32-4.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.36. Teledyne Technologies also updated its FY22 guidance to $17.75-18.00 EPS.

Shares of TDY opened at $462.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $21.83 billion, a PE ratio of 46.68, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $452.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $438.27. Teledyne Technologies has a twelve month low of $391.28 and a twelve month high of $493.97.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.32. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.20 EPS. Teledyne Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies will post 18.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on TDY shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $560.00 to $520.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $507.80.

In other news, Director Charles Crocker sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.00, for a total transaction of $1,712,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 4,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.01, for a total transaction of $2,127,034.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 202.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 134,839 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $56,474,000 after buying an additional 90,288 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 271.9% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 83,292 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,361,000 after purchasing an additional 60,893 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 126,202 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $55,136,000 after purchasing an additional 5,638 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 81,875 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,320 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.39% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.