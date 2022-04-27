Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) PT Set at €2.60 by UBS Group

Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D – Get Rating) has been assigned a €2.60 ($2.80) price target by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 9.28% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €3.50 ($3.76) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.60 ($3.87) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.53 ($2.72) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a €3.12 ($3.35) target price on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays set a €3.20 ($3.44) target price on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €2.94 ($3.16).

Get Telefónica Deutschland alerts:

Shares of Telefónica Deutschland stock opened at €2.87 ($3.08) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.58, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Telefónica Deutschland has a fifty-two week low of €2.20 ($2.37) and a fifty-two week high of €2.90 ($3.12). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €2.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €2.48. The company has a market cap of $8.53 billion and a PE ratio of 40.94.

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers mobile and stationery voice and data services; very high data rate digital subscriber line (VDSL) internet services; fiber-to-the-home lines; broadband services, consisting of VDSL, cable, fiber, and fixed mobile substitution services; and machine to machine communication and managed connectivity services.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Deutschland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica Deutschland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.