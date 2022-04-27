Telkonet, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TKOI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Telkonet, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TKOI – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a growth of 5,450.0% from the March 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:TKOI traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.03. 12,799 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,420. Telkonet has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.03.
Telkonet Company Profile (Get Rating)
