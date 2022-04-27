Telkonet, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TKOI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Telkonet, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TKOI – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a growth of 5,450.0% from the March 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TKOI traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.03. 12,799 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,420. Telkonet has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.03.

Telkonet Company Profile

Telkonet, Inc provides EcoSmart and Rhapsody platform of intelligent automation solutions in support of the Internet of Things in the United States. Its EcoSmart platform provides savings, management reporting, analytics, and virtual engineering of a customer's portfolio and/or property's room-by-room energy consumption.

