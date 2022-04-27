Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.01-0.02 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $162-164 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $160.69 million.Tenable also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.160-$0.200 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TENB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tenable from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Tenable from $65.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Tenable from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Wedbush reissued a buy rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Tenable in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $66.47.

Shares of TENB stock traded down $2.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $55.52. 1,361,499 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,185,544. The company has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.11 and a beta of 1.60. Tenable has a 12-month low of $35.53 and a 12-month high of $63.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Tenable ( NASDAQ:TENB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 21.32% and a negative net margin of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $149.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. Tenable’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tenable will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. sold 19,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $1,108,369.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,209,630.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.46, for a total transaction of $2,081,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,717,367.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 277,646 shares of company stock worth $15,782,827. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Tenable by 29.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,070,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,272,000 after buying an additional 240,686 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Tenable by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 392,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,635,000 after buying an additional 3,391 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Tenable by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 3,770 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenable during the fourth quarter valued at about $830,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Tenable by 88.8% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 122,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,766,000 after buying an additional 57,798 shares during the last quarter. 82.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

