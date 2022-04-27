Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.16-0.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $673-679 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $667.73 million.Tenable also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.160-$0.200 EPS.

Shares of Tenable stock traded down $2.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $55.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,361,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,185,544. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.11 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Tenable has a 1 year low of $35.53 and a 1 year high of $63.61.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.02. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 21.32% and a negative net margin of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $149.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Tenable will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Tenable from $62.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tenable from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Tenable from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Tenable from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Tenable from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tenable has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $66.47.

In other news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 7,260 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total transaction of $383,981.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 10,000 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total value of $488,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 277,646 shares of company stock worth $15,782,827. 8.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenable in the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenable in the 4th quarter worth $376,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tenable by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tenable by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 3,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tenable by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

