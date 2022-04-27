Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TENX opened at $0.66 on Wednesday. Tenax Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 2.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.98.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tenax Therapeutics stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 70,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Tenax Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. 47.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing products for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases in the United States and Canada. The company develops levosimendan, which completed a phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction; and Imatinib, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

