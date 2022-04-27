Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.180-$1.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.80 billion-$5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.91 billion.Tenet Healthcare also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.860-$7.030 EPS.

Shares of Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $74.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.33. The stock has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 2.42. Tenet Healthcare has a one year low of $55.37 and a one year high of $92.65.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $4.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 51.84% and a net margin of 4.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on THC shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James upgraded Tenet Healthcare from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $89.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $83.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tenet Healthcare has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $102.80.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 59,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.12, for a total value of $5,393,772.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total value of $542,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $229,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $293,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 4,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $462,000. 94.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

