Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.860-$7.030 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.560. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.50 billion-$19.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.85 billion.Tenet Healthcare also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $1.180-$1.450 EPS.

Shares of THC stock opened at $74.35 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.33. The firm has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 2.42. Tenet Healthcare has a 1 year low of $55.37 and a 1 year high of $92.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.89. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 51.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised Tenet Healthcare from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tenet Healthcare has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $102.80.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 59,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.12, for a total value of $5,393,772.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total value of $542,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of THC. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 4,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 4.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 71,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,866,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 26,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

About Tenet Healthcare (Get Rating)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.