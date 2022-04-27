Tenet Healthcare (THC) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE: THC) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/25/2022 – Tenet Healthcare had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $90.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/22/2022 – Tenet Healthcare had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $99.00 to $104.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/22/2022 – Tenet Healthcare had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $100.00 to $110.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/22/2022 – Tenet Healthcare had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $89.00 to $104.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/22/2022 – Tenet Healthcare was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/22/2022 – Tenet Healthcare had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $100.00 to $110.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/22/2022 – Tenet Healthcare had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $96.00 to $110.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/14/2022 – Tenet Healthcare had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock.

4/7/2022 – Tenet Healthcare had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $90.00 to $100.00.

3/31/2022 – Tenet Healthcare is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/28/2022 – Tenet Healthcare is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock.

3/7/2022 – Tenet Healthcare had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $120.00 to $125.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/3/2022 – Tenet Healthcare had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $90.00 to $103.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/1/2022 – Tenet Healthcare was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/1/2022 – Tenet Healthcare had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Shares of THC stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $74.00. 24,102 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,343,925. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 1 year low of $55.37 and a 1 year high of $92.65. The stock has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.41, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.33.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.89. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 51.84% and a net margin of 4.92%. The business had revenue of $4.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total value of $542,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 59,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.12, for a total value of $5,393,772.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 34,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,841,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 94.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

