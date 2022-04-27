Teradata (NYSE:TDC) vs. Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Head to Head Review

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) and Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Teradata and Cadence Design Systems’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Teradata $1.92 billion 2.28 $147.00 million $1.30 32.86 Cadence Design Systems $2.99 billion 14.05 $695.96 million $2.49 60.86

Cadence Design Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Teradata. Teradata is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cadence Design Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Teradata and Cadence Design Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Teradata 1 2 7 0 2.60 Cadence Design Systems 1 3 8 0 2.58

Teradata currently has a consensus price target of $57.90, indicating a potential upside of 35.53%. Cadence Design Systems has a consensus price target of $184.92, indicating a potential upside of 22.02%. Given Teradata’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Teradata is more favorable than Cadence Design Systems.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.5% of Teradata shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.9% of Cadence Design Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Teradata shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Cadence Design Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Teradata and Cadence Design Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Teradata 7.67% 40.90% 8.44% Cadence Design Systems 23.29% 28.70% 17.90%

Volatility and Risk

Teradata has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cadence Design Systems has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cadence Design Systems beats Teradata on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Teradata (Get Rating)

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture and ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value. In addition, it offers support and maintenance services. The company serves clients in financial services, government, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, telecommunications, and travel/transportation sectors through a direct sales force in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Teradata Corporation was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Cadence Design Systems (Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification. The company also provides digital IC design and sign off products, including Genus logic synthesis and Joules RTL power solutions, as well as Modus software solution to reduce systems-on-chip design-for-test time; physical implementation tools, such as place and route, optimization, and multiple patterning preparation; and signoff products to signoff the design as ready for silicon manufacturing. In addition, it offers custom IC design and simulation products to create schematic and physical representations of circuits down to the transistor level for analog, mixed-signal, custom digital, memory, and radio frequency designs; and system design and analysis products to develop printed circuit boards and IC packages, as well as to analyze electromagnetic, electro-thermal, and other multi-physics effects. Further, the company provides intellectual property (IP) products comprising pre-verified and customizable functional blocks to integrate into customer's ICs; and verification IP and memory models to emulate and model the expected behavior and interaction of standard industry system interface protocols. Additionally, it offers services related to methodology, education, and hosted design solutions, as well as technical support and maintenance services. The company serves 5G communications, aerospace and defense, automotive, industrial and healthcare, mobile, consumer, and hyperscale computing markets. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

