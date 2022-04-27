Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.00-1.29 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $780-870 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $820.81 million.Teradyne also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $1.000-$1.290 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TER shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $173.00 to $163.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Teradyne from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from $170.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an overweight rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teradyne from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $149.63.

Teradyne stock traded down $4.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,394,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,988,689. The firm has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $114.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Teradyne has a twelve month low of $102.51 and a twelve month high of $168.91.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $755.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.98 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 42.38%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Teradyne will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. This is an increase from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.93%.

In other Teradyne news, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 16,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.12, for a total value of $1,861,528.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,168 shares of company stock valued at $2,248,192 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 13.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 650,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,095,000 after acquiring an additional 77,756 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne in the fourth quarter worth approximately $509,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 11,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 93,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,288,000 after acquiring an additional 24,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne in the fourth quarter worth approximately $169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

