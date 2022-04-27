Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Teradyne had a return on equity of 42.38% and a net margin of 27.57%. The business had revenue of $755.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Teradyne updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $1.000-$1.290 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $1.00-1.29 EPS.

Shares of TER traded down $4.88 on Tuesday, reaching $107.69. The stock had a trading volume of 2,394,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,988,689. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.17 and a 200 day moving average of $132.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Teradyne has a twelve month low of $102.51 and a twelve month high of $168.91.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. This is a boost from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.93%.

In other Teradyne news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total value of $336,263.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,168 shares of company stock worth $2,248,192. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TER. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the fourth quarter valued at about $169,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the fourth quarter valued at about $509,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on TER. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Teradyne from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Teradyne from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Evercore ISI set a $150.00 target price on Teradyne in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley cut Teradyne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Teradyne from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teradyne has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.63.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

