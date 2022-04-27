Tetra Tech (TTEK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter. Tetra Tech has set its Q2 guidance at $0.86-0.91 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $4.15-4.30 EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $679.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.99 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 18.28%. Tetra Tech’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Tetra Tech to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TTEK stock opened at $142.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.34. The company has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 31.22 and a beta of 0.86. Tetra Tech has a twelve month low of $116.01 and a twelve month high of $192.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is 17.58%.

In other news, SVP William R. Brownlie sold 8,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.13, for a total value of $1,480,720.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick C. Haden sold 318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.54, for a total transaction of $52,323.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,185 shares of company stock valued at $1,673,750 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Qtron Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. JustInvest LLC grew its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 154.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 14,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after buying an additional 8,703 shares during the last quarter. 85.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TTEK shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $176.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

