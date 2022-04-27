Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Given New $150.00 Price Target at Barclays

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Barclays from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 10.95% from the company’s current price.

TXN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Edward Jones downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $201.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $198.00 to $181.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.33.

Texas Instruments stock opened at $168.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 5.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $174.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.77. The company has a market capitalization of $155.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.95. Texas Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $161.04 and a fifty-two week high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 66.40% and a net margin of 42.35%. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Texas Instruments will post 9.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Amichai Ron sold 2,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total value of $350,282.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 33,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total value of $5,938,739.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,601 shares of company stock worth $6,987,383. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TXN. Norges Bank bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,534,890,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 24.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 23,687,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,552,898,000 after purchasing an additional 4,689,046 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 2.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,899,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,011,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871,544 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 360.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,704,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $321,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,800 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the third quarter worth approximately $234,743,000. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

