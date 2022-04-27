Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Given New $220.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at KeyCorp from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 30.61% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Edward Jones cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $187.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.19.

TXN stock opened at $168.44 on Wednesday. Texas Instruments has a twelve month low of $161.04 and a twelve month high of $202.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $155.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $174.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.77.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 66.40% and a net margin of 42.35%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total value of $698,361.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 33,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total value of $5,938,739.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,601 shares of company stock worth $6,987,383 in the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,785,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,906,299,000 after buying an additional 885,939 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,229,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,582,073,000 after buying an additional 1,146,109 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 23,687,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,552,898,000 after purchasing an additional 4,689,046 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,910,932 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,368,472,000 after purchasing an additional 708,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,859,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,423,543,000 after purchasing an additional 138,933 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

