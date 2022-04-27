Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.84-2.26 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.2-4.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.96 billion.Texas Instruments also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $1.840-$2.260 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on TXN. Edward Jones lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $220.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $201.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a buy rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $207.90.

TXN stock traded down $5.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $168.44. 9,578,310 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,198,455. The company has a market cap of $155.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $174.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.77. The company has a quick ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Texas Instruments has a 52 week low of $161.04 and a 52 week high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.35% and a return on equity of 66.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Texas Instruments will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total value of $698,361.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 33,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total transaction of $5,938,739.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,601 shares of company stock worth $6,987,383 over the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Monolith Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at about $144,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at about $170,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Bell Rock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at about $251,000. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

