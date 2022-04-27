Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 66.40% and a net margin of 42.35%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Texas Instruments updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $1.840-$2.260 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $1.84-2.26 EPS.

NASDAQ TXN traded down $5.47 on Tuesday, hitting $168.44. 9,578,310 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,198,455. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $174.92 and a 200-day moving average of $182.77. The company has a current ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Texas Instruments has a 52 week low of $161.04 and a 52 week high of $202.26. The stock has a market cap of $155.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.95.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

In other news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 33,469 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total value of $5,938,739.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Amichai Ron sold 2,037 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total value of $350,282.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,601 shares of company stock valued at $6,987,383 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Monolith Advisors acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $144,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $170,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Bell Rock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $251,000. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $198.00 to $181.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Barclays cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $207.90.

About Texas Instruments (Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.