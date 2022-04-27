Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Price Target Cut to $175.00

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at UBS Group from $180.00 to $175.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.89% from the stock’s previous close.

TXN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Edward Jones cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $201.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $198.00 to $181.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.36.

TXN opened at $168.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 5.33 and a quick ratio of 4.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $174.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.77. Texas Instruments has a 12 month low of $161.04 and a 12 month high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 66.40% and a net margin of 42.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Amichai Ron sold 2,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total transaction of $350,282.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 33,469 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total value of $5,938,739.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,601 shares of company stock valued at $6,987,383. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 3,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 4,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

