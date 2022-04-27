Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Price Target Cut to $203.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $220.00 to $203.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 20.52% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on TXN. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $189.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.36.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $168.44 on Wednesday. Texas Instruments has a 1 year low of $161.04 and a 1 year high of $202.26. The firm has a market cap of $155.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 5.33 and a quick ratio of 4.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.77.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.35% and a return on equity of 66.40%. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 33,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total transaction of $5,938,739.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Amichai Ron sold 2,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total transaction of $350,282.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,601 shares of company stock valued at $6,987,383 over the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 280.6% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

