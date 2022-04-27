Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Price Target Cut to $215.00

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $230.00 to $215.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 27.64% from the stock’s previous close.

TXN has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $189.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.68.

Shares of TXN opened at $168.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $174.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.77. The company has a market cap of $155.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.95. Texas Instruments has a 12-month low of $161.04 and a 12-month high of $202.26. The company has a current ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 66.40% and a net margin of 42.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Texas Instruments will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total transaction of $698,361.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 33,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total value of $5,938,739.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,601 shares of company stock worth $6,987,383. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Texas Instruments by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,785,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,906,299,000 after buying an additional 885,939 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Texas Instruments by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,229,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,582,073,000 after buying an additional 1,146,109 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Texas Instruments by 24.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 23,687,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,552,898,000 after buying an additional 4,689,046 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,910,932 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,368,472,000 after buying an additional 708,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,859,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,423,543,000 after purchasing an additional 138,933 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

