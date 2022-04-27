Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Price Target Lowered to $190.00 at Bank of America

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Bank of America from $200.00 to $190.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.80% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TXN. Edward Jones lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $187.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.36.

Shares of TXN stock opened at $168.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $174.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.77. Texas Instruments has a 12-month low of $161.04 and a 12-month high of $202.26. The firm has a market cap of $155.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.95.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 66.40% and a net margin of 42.35%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Texas Instruments will post 9.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Amichai Ron sold 2,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total transaction of $350,282.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total transaction of $698,361.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,601 shares of company stock worth $6,987,383. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 22,123 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,059,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 10,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 4,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 15,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

