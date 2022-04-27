Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) PT Lowered to $175.00

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Mizuho from $190.00 to $175.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.89% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $187.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.33.

Texas Instruments stock opened at $168.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $174.92 and its 200-day moving average is $182.77. The company has a market cap of $155.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 5.33 and a quick ratio of 4.58. Texas Instruments has a 12 month low of $161.04 and a 12 month high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 66.40% and a net margin of 42.35%. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments will post 9.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,095 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total transaction of $698,361.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 33,469 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total value of $5,938,739.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,601 shares of company stock worth $6,987,383 in the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 22,123 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,059,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 10,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 4,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 15,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

