Texas Pacific Land (TPL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $14.30 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $10.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.97 by ($0.76). The company had revenue of $147.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.77 EPS. On average, analysts expect Texas Pacific Land to post $64 EPS for the current fiscal year and $81 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Texas Pacific Land alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TPL opened at $1,334.16 on Wednesday. Texas Pacific Land has a 1 year low of $946.29 and a 1 year high of $1,773.95. The company has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a PE ratio of 38.29 and a beta of 2.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,322.88 and its 200 day moving average is $1,248.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This is an increase from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.75. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is currently 34.44%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Texas Pacific Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,629.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Texas Pacific Land in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other Texas Pacific Land news, Director Dana F. Mcginnis sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,261.75, for a total transaction of $1,261,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 103 shares of company stock worth $131,243 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the 4th quarter worth approximately $682,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Texas Pacific Land by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 272,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Texas Pacific Land by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Texas Pacific Land by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,723,000 after acquiring an additional 6,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Texas Pacific Land by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 9,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Pacific Land (Get Rating)

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.