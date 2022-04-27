Textron Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:TXT)

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 27th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share by the aerospace company on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%.

Textron has a payout ratio of 1.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Textron to earn $4.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 1.7%.

NYSE TXT traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $66.97. 1,223 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,280,215. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Textron has a 12 month low of $60.75 and a 12 month high of $79.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.87.

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.04). Textron had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Textron will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Textron in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Textron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.56.

In related news, EVP E Robert Lupone sold 29,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total transaction of $2,160,887.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 243,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $16,670,843.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 347,610 shares of company stock worth $23,965,675 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Textron by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,585,768 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $122,421,000 after buying an additional 40,588 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Textron by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,250,618 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $96,547,000 after purchasing an additional 86,655 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Textron by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,046,025 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $80,753,000 after purchasing an additional 128,417 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Textron by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 616,099 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,369,000 after purchasing an additional 174,592 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Textron by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 399,017 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,758 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

