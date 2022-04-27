Tharisa (LON:THS) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

Tharisa (LON:THS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 250 ($3.19) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 73.49% from the company’s current price.
Shares of LON THS opened at GBX 144.10 ($1.84) on Tuesday. Tharisa has a twelve month low of GBX 96 ($1.22) and a twelve month high of GBX 172 ($2.19). The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. The company has a market capitalization of £406.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 156.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 135.57.
About Tharisa (Get Rating)
See Also
- Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) Saves The Day, For Now
- Las Vegas Sands Stock Could be a Winning Bet Down Here
- Newmont Corporation is the Same as It’s Always Been Which is Why It’s a Buy
- The Sherwin-Williams Company Bottoms Above Institutional Support
- Simpson Manufacturing Co. Hits The Nail On The Head, Again
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Tharisa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tharisa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.