Tharisa (LON:THS) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

Tharisa (LON:THS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 250 ($3.19) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 73.49% from the company’s current price.

Shares of LON THS opened at GBX 144.10 ($1.84) on Tuesday. Tharisa has a twelve month low of GBX 96 ($1.22) and a twelve month high of GBX 172 ($2.19). The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. The company has a market capitalization of £406.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 156.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 135.57.

Tharisa plc, an investment holding company, engages in the mining, processing, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and logistics of platinum group metals (PGM) and chrome concentrates in China, South Africa, Singapore, Hong Kong, the United Arab Emirates, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: PGM, Chrome, Agency and Trading, and Manufacturing.

