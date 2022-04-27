The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.90.

SKIN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on Beauty Health in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on Beauty Health from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Beauty Health in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark upped their price target on Beauty Health from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Beauty Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ SKIN opened at $13.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.63, a current ratio of 13.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.19. Beauty Health has a 12 month low of $9.91 and a 12 month high of $30.17.

Beauty Health ( NASDAQ:SKIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $77.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.90 million. The business’s revenue was up 106.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Beauty Health will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Beauty Health by 47.5% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Beauty Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Beauty Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Beauty Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beauty Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 62.99% of the company’s stock.

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, peel, exfoliate, extract, infuse, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums.

