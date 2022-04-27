The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Coca-Cola in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now expects that the company will earn $0.67 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.66. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Coca-Cola’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.46 EPS.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.21% and a net margin of 25.28%. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.20.

KO opened at $65.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $281.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.65. Coca-Cola has a 12-month low of $52.28 and a 12-month high of $67.20.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 120,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,431,000 after purchasing an additional 11,519 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 13,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 112,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,961,000 after purchasing an additional 3,855 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 162,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,050,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 178,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,040,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 153,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total value of $9,979,893.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,877,440.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 25,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total value of $1,575,426.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 512,819 shares of company stock valued at $32,431,674. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. This is a boost from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 77.88%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

