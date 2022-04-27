The Coretec Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRTG) Short Interest Up 741.2% in April

The Coretec Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRTG – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, an increase of 741.2% from the March 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 327,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CRTG remained flat at $$0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday. 107,830 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,053. The Coretec Group has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $0.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.05 and its 200 day moving average is $0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 13.64, a current ratio of 13.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $13.29 million, a PE ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.41.

Get The Coretec Group alerts:

The Coretec Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Coretec Group Inc, together with its subsidiary Coretec Industries, LLC, develops, tests, and provides various technologies, products, and service solutions for energy-related industries in the United States and internationally. It is developing a patented volumetric 3D display technology. The company's technologies and products are used in oil/gas, renewable energy, energy conservation, and distributed energy industries, as well as in anti-counterfeit packaging, medical device, electronic, photonic, display, and lighting market applications.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for The Coretec Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coretec Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.